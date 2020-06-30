State troopers find $14,000 worth of heroin during Summit Co. traffic stop

While searching the vehicle, troopers found 140 grams of heroin and two grams of marijuana

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Virginia man is facing charges after state troopers found thousands of dollars worth of heroin during a traffic stop in Summit County.

On Thursday afternoon, troopers stopped a 2013 Ford Fusion with West Virginia license plates for following too close and marked lanes violations.

While searching the vehicle, troopers say they found 140 grams of heroin and two grams of marijuana, worth about $14,000.

The driver, 31-year-old Michael Kelly, of Beckley, West Virginia, was taken to the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking of drugs.

If convicted, Kelly could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.