State trooper to fill vacant House seat left by Householder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican leadership says an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper will fill the House seat of disgraced former lawmaker Larry Householder.

A select committee of GOP lawmakers chose Kevin Miller out of 18 other applicants Friday to take over the vacancy left after the House took a historic, bipartisan vote to expel Householder earlier this month for his alleged role in a $60 million federal bribery scheme.

Miller is a lifelong Republican and 22-year veteran of the patrol, most recently working as the agency’s legislative liaison.

He will be sworn in on Monday.

