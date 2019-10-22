State Senator: Longaberger basket building to be turned into hotel

The uniquely-shaped building was used by employees of The Longaberger Co. for two decades before they were moved to another location in July of 2016

NEWARK, Ohio (WCHM) — The former Longaberger basket-shaped building on Main Street in Newark is gearing up for new guests.

Ohio State Sen. Jay Hottinger posted on Twitter Monday that the building, owned by Steve Coon, will be turned into a luxury hotel.

The announcement was made at Heritage Ohio’s Legacy Circle Reception Monday evening.

The plans are to renovate the interior and reopen the place as a luxury hotel sometime in 2020, Hottinger wrote on Twitter.

“It’s an iconic building. To be put back into use would put a tremendous asset back into the community,” said Hottinger.

The company went out of business in May 2018.