State Rep. Cutrona’s COVID-19 business relief package passes Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) announced the critical legislation under House Bill 169 passed within the Ohio House Friday.

“COVID-19 has rocked the Valley and has hit the bar and restaurant industry the hardest,” Cutrona said. “The backbone of the Valley has always been small businesses such as the bar and restaurant industry, and to provide them some level of relief during this difficult time is crucial.”

The bill appropriates $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid to support Ohio bars, restaurants and the lodging industry, which have been hit hard by the closures and restrictions stemming from COVID-19.

Specifically, the bill appropriates $100 million in grants for bars and restaurants and $25 million in grants for the lodging industry.

For bars and restaurants, the grants will be awarded in the amounts of $10,000, $20,000 and $30,000 based on loss of revenue and the number of employees. Additionally, the lodging industry grants will be awarded the same based on loss of revenue and occupancy rates.

Cutrona says he plans to continue to reach out to the bars and restaurants within the community to speak with them about the grant program.

House Bill 169 now proceeds to the Senate for further consideration.