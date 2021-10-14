State plea targeted at Ohio drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Roadside workers in Ohio are pleading with drivers to keep them safe.

Saturday marks Move-Over-Day.

Its focus is to remind drivers to move over and slow down.

The effort is part of a multi-state campaign that includes social media messaging with the hashtags #MoveOverMonday and #MoveOverOhio.

According to a new crash analysis from ODOT, 546 crashes have occurred so far in 2021 when drivers failed to move over or slow down for a stationary vehicle with flashing lights. This has caused 21 deaths and 59 serious injuries. Between 2015 and 2020 a total of 5,561 move-over-related crashes occurred in Ohio.

The death of a AAA tow provider, Glenn Ewing, 32, highlights how dangerous it is for those who work regularly along the shoulders of Ohio’s roads. Ewing was killed while placing a disabled vehicle on the back of a flatbed near Cincinnati on July 4, 2021.

“The men and women who work on our roads have a simple request for drivers: ‘Help us get home safe at the end of the day.’ Moving over and slowing down allows them to do that,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

A survey conducted by The Ohio State University found gaps in Ohioans’ knowledge of the state’s Move Over law, especially when it comes to construction crews and tow trucks.

Startling new data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds:

Nearly a quarter (23%) of drivers are unaware of their state’s Move Over law.

In addition, 42% of drivers who do not comply with Move Over laws at all times said they thought their behavior was somewhat or not dangerous at all to roadside emergency workers.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have a Move Over Law to protect individuals on the roadside. Ohio’s law requires all drivers to move over and slow down for any vehicle parked on the side of the road with flashing lights, no matter the color of the lights or the number of lanes.

Those who do not comply with Ohio’s Move Over Law can be charged and fined, and the law is strictly enforced.

In fact, in 2020, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 7,829 citations for those failing to move over or slow down. So far this year, there have been 3,576 citations issued.

The Move Over law protect law enforcement, too. On Sept. 4, 2021, a vehicle struck Sergeant Fernando Chavez’s Ohio State Highway Patrol car while he was completing a traffic stop on the shoulder of U.S. Route 24 in Defiance County. Sergeant Chavez sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger in the vehicle that struck him died, and the driver sustained life-threatening injuries.