State patrol: Church bus crashes in Ohio; bus driver dies

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a church bus and an SUV have crashed in Ohio and the bus driver has died.

The State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 9:30 Sunday morning on Dixie Highway in Warren County’s Franklin Township.

The patrol release says the SUV driver received minor injuries and some passengers were treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Authorities say about 25 people were on the bus.

The patrol identified the bus driver as 59-year-old Archie Cheesman, of Butler County. He died at the scene.

Troopers say their investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

