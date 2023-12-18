COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State health officials and Governor Mike DeWine are making sure folks stay safe this holiday season as respiratory illnesses are ramping up across Ohio.

During a press conference Monday morning in Columbus, officials detailed the latest COVID-19 numbers.

There were just over 13,000 new cases in Ohio during the week ending Dec. 7.

Two weeks ago there were just 8,700, and experts also believe all cases are not being reported.

In addition to COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also on the rise.

Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have since symptoms of the illnesses can overlap.

With the holidays here, they also fear the numbers will keep spiking. Still, there is some good news.

“Of course, any increase in illness is something that we take very seriously and monitor very closely. We are grateful that our hospitals are not seeing the admission rates and the number of severe cases that challenged our health care delivery systems in recent years,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

They advise stopping the spread of all respiratory viruses by getting vaccinated, practicing proper handwashing and wearing a mask. They add anyone who doesn’t feel well should stay home.