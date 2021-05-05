State investigates inmate’s homicide inside Ohio prison

A patrol report says the inmate was killed by another inmate during an assault on April 29

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol is investigating the homicide of an inmate at a southern Ohio prison.

A patrol report says the inmate was killed by another inmate during an assault on April 29.

A spokesperson for the patrol said on Wednesday that the slain inmate was 43-year-old Michael Keeton.

Prison records show Keeton was serving a 3 1/2-year sentence for charges of escape and drug possession and was scheduled for release a year from September.

The medium-security prison is about 50 miles south of Columbus and houses 2,700 male inmates, including prisoners on the state’s death row.