State files lawsuit against Ohio invention broker

The Ohio Attorney General said the owner is a "pretty rotten egg"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Central Ohio company is facing a lawsuit from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office after several complaints were lodged against the business.

Customers of Idea Buyer LLC accuse the now-closed Dublin company and its owner, Eric Corl, of taking their money and “providing little to nothing in return.”

According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost, customers lost more than a combined $800,000 to the company.

“People trusted this guy to help hatch their ideas, but it turns out he’s a pretty rotten egg,” Yost said. “It’s time to hold him accountable.”

Customers complained that Idea Buyer pressured them into signing contracts quickly and paying large up-front fees, typically over $10,000.

After that, customers say the company did little and gave excuses about why little work had been done, according to Yost.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is seeking refunds for affected customers and civil penalties.

The allegations come from 23 U.S. states and parts of Canada.

Idea Buyer LLC shut down in December 2019.