State complaint seeks removal of convicted Sandusky County prosecutor

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a complaint seeking the removal of a county prosecutor who faced allegations of sexual harassment and pleaded guilty to negligent assault of a female subordinate.

Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun’s plea deal allowed him to keep his $140,000 salary through next June but barred him from working in his office.

The complaint filed Monday argues he is thus unable to perform key duties of his job, and that he should be immediately suspended and then considered for removal due to misconduct in office.

Braun hasn’t commented publicly about his plea. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his attorney.

