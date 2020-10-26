Ohio certifies 817 women-owned businesses on first day of new program

The Women-owned Business Enterprise program certification is one element of the State's effort to bolster Ohio's women-owned businesses

(WKBN) – Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Director Matt Damschroder announced Monday that the state certified more than 800 women-owned businesses on the first day of the Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) program.

The new program became effective Friday, October 9. Damschroder called the mass-certification an example of good goverment and proactive customer service.

Companies applying for WBE certification must provide documentation verifying their status as an entity owned and controlled by a woman.

DAS was able to identify 817 woman-owned businesses already certified for DAS Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Encouraging Diversity, Growth and Equity (EDGE) programs.

They were able to use existing documentation to also certify those companies for the WBE program.

“Women business owners play a vital role in growing Ohio’s economy,” said Damschroder. “We sincerely hope that this new certification program further strengthens Ohio’s women-owned businesses by helping them to compete for more contracts in Ohio and across the country.”

The WBE certification is one element of the state’s effort to bolster Ohio’s women-owned businesses.

DAS is also working to establish reciprocal recognition agreements between Ohio and other states that maintain a similar women-owned business certification. This would make it easier for Ohio businesses to compete for contracts in other states with specific certification requirements.

Businesses wishing to become WBE-certified can apply by contacting the DAS Equal Opportunity Division, which oversees several programs that help ensure equal opportunity access to and fair treatment in government contracting.

Those include programs for minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.

Visit the Department of Administrative Services Equal Opportunity Division website for additional information.

