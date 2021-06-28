State budget to include Ohio K-12 school funding overhaul

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Lawmakers working out final details of Ohio’s upcoming $75 billion state budget have restored a bipartisan plan to overhaul how schools are funded.

The joint House-Senate conference committee also restored funding for broadband access, putting the amount at $250 million over two years.

The committee voted on the changes Monday ahead of consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as Monday night.

The Republican-controlled House had included the so-called Fair School Funding Plan in its budget plan but the Senate rejected it.

The new budget restores the House version but keeps a Senate plan to directly fund charter schools.