State Board of Education to hold monthly meeting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The State Board of Education of Ohio will be holding its monthly meeting in Columbus on Monday and Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the Ohio Department of Education on South Front Street.

The public is welcome to participate in the meeting to discuss agenda and non-agenda topics and concerns Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, people cannot address the board on administrative hearing subjects, including personnel actions and things heard before a hearing officer.

The meeting will begin on Monday at 8:30 a.m. and will continue on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

For questions about the meeting, contact Alex Goodman at 614-466-9514.

