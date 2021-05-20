CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A 17-year-old girl endured beatings and threats as she was held captive at an oil well in Stark County, according to court documents.

Samuel Dee Bowles, 27, of Waynesburg, was charged with kidnapping, assault, aggravated menacing and theft. He was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Stark County Jail.

Bowles forced the victim from her home and took her to an oil well site, documents filed in Canton Municipal Court said. He’s accused of beating and strangling the teen.

The criminal complaint said he also forced her to his house on Brookford Avenue in Waynesburg, where he gathered pliers, scissors, a knife and a hammer. For days, Bowles threatened to torture the teen, saying he would pull out her teeth with pliers and shoot her with a shotgun, the complaint said. He’s accused of showing her a hole he described as a grave.

Court documents said he became spooked at one point and that’s when he took the victim to a house on Maple Avenue NE in Canton. There, he locked himself in a room with the girl, but witnesses became suspicious and tried to help her. They called police and Bowles fled.

He also broke the girl’s phone to, “Stop police from learning she was being held captive.”

Bowles will be arraigned Friday morning.