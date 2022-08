CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to get a suspect in custody who attempted to break into the FBI building in downtown Cincinnati.

According to the Cincinnati FBI bureau, an armed suspect attempted to get into the Visitor Screening Facility around 9 a.m.

That triggered an alarm that brought FBI special agents to the scene.

The suspect took off on I-71 and headed toward Columbus, according to FOX 8 sister station WDTN. That led to a pursuit down the interstate. The pursuit eventually ended near W. State Route 73.

I-71 is closed both north and south in the area. A lockdown was put in effect for all buildings in the area as well.

There is no word on the suspect’s identity. The suspect is not in custody. There are no reports of anyone injured.