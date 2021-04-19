Springfield Local Schools employee accused of trying to have sex with 8-year-old; FBI details what was found in car

Editor’s Note: Some of the details are disturbing.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Monday details surrounding the arrest of a Springfield Local Schools employee.

Brad Beun, 41, of Uniontown, was arrested Friday at a hotel in Akron.

Brad Beun (photo courtesy of Springfield Schools)

The FBI says he was there under the premise of meeting a person and their 8-year-old daughter for sex.

According to the FBI, Beun was talking to an undercover FBI agent in an online chat to set up that meeting.

The FBI says Beun had in his vehicle items discussed during the chat, including Skittles, condoms, and NyQuil.

The FBI believes Beun could have been grooming others for possible future sexual purposes.

They believe there could be victims out there and they’re asking for information.

They’re asking for tips at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

Beun has been federally charged with Coercion or Enticement.

Beun, who is the District Director of Special Services with Springfield Local Schools, was placed on paid administrative leave.

“Mr. Beun is barred from attending all school functions, is not allowed on school grounds, and is prohibited from doing any business on behalf of the school,” the letter from Springfield Local School District Superintendent Chuck Sincere said.

Beun is expected to be arraigned this week.