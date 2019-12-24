Sports company sues in letter ‘O’ dispute with Ohio State

Ohio State says Overtime's logo is too similar to the university's trademarked octagonal “block O” letter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A sports company has turned to the courts in its trademark dispute with Ohio State University over the use of the letter “O.”

New York-based Overtime Sports Inc. is an online network focusing on high school basketball and football. Its logo is a capital O with sloping corners.

The network sued Monday in federal court in New York City asking that Ohio State be blocked from trying to stop the use of the logo.

Ohio State says Overtime’s logo is too similar to the university’s trademarked octagonal “block O” letter.

