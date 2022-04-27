CLEVELAND (WJW)– Budget airline Spirit is making big changes at two of Northeast Ohio’s airports.

It’s going on a temporary hiatus from Akron-Canton Airport. In early June, Spirit will also pause Cancun and New Orleans routes from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Spirit is joining several other airlines in proactively adjusting our summer schedule to provide additional flexibility during the busy summer travel season and ensure we provide the travel experience our Guests have come to expect from us. We have a great relationship with Akron-Canton Airport and plan to restart our CAK flights in November 2022. We extend our apologies to our Guests for any inconvenience to their travel plans, and Guests will receive notifications with information on refunds for impacted flights.”

According to the airline, it plans to add flights to Myrtle Beach and a new route to Dallas/Fort Worth from Cleveland.