Spirit Airlines flight diverted from Cleveland when passenger tried to open exit door

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Spirit Airlines has confirmed to FOX 8 a flight from Cleveland to Los Angeles had to divert to Denver due to a problem with a passenger.

This happened on Flight 185 that left Cleveland around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The passenger apparently tried to open a plane’s exit door while in flight.

Here’s a statement from Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines flight 185 diverted to Denver on the way to Los Angeles due to a passenger who appeared to attempt to open an exit door. It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome.

Safety is our number one priority at Spirit Airlines. Law enforcement met the aircraft in Denver and took the passenger into custody. We thank the crew members and Guests who assisted for handling this situation quickly prior to arrival.



​​​​No one was hurt. The flight eventually landed Thursday morning in L.A.

No word on what, if any charges, would be brought against the passenger.

