Special election scheduled to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge in 11th District

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland area Congresswoman Marcia Fudge officially submitted her resignation from Congress.
Fudge was just sworn-in as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden Administration.
Voters in the 11th District can go to the polls on August 3 to vote in a special election to replace her.
A new representative will be picked in the General Election on November 2.
The district covers parts of Cuyahoga and Summit Counties.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday that candidates for U.S. Representative must follow federal campaign finance deadlines and that the Federal Election Commission will set the dealines for the special congressional election.
Important election dates:
- May 5 – Declaration of candidacies for partisan candidates must be filed with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
- May 24 – Declaration of candidacies for write-in candidates must be filed with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
- May 25 – The county board of elections must certify the names of the candidates that will appear on the special primary ballot
- July 6 – Eligible Ohioans not already registered to vote who wish to cast a ballot in the Special Congressional Primary Election must register to vote by this date
- August 3 – The Special Election Congressional Primary takes place
- Oct. 4 – Eligible Ohioans not already registered to vote who wish to cast a ballot in the Special Congressional General Election must register to vote by this date
- Nov. 2 – The Special Congressional General Election takes place
- Nov. 23 – Boards must complete and certify the official canvass