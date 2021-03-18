Special election scheduled to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge in 11th District

Voters in the 11th District can go to the polls on August 3 to vote in a special election to replace her

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland area Congresswoman Marcia Fudge officially submitted her resignation from Congress.

Fudge was just sworn-in as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden Administration.

Voters in the 11th District can go to the polls on August 3 to vote in a special election to replace her.

A new representative will be picked in the General Election on November 2.

The district covers parts of Cuyahoga and Summit Counties.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday that candidates for U.S. Representative must follow federal campaign finance deadlines and that the Federal Election Commission will set the dealines for the special congressional election.

Important election dates: