Speaker: Ohio reopening plan ‘disrespected’ lawmakers wishes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Republican speaker of the Ohio House says Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan for when to reopen the state’s economy disrespected the wishes of lawmakers.

Rep. Larry Householder is on his second turn as speaker of the GOP-controlled House. He said lawmakers are frustrated that small businesses can’t reopen until May 12 even though their national chain competitors have been allowed to stay open.

DeWine, a fellow Republican, is making the use of face coverings mandatory for employees and customers as he allows some companies to begin reopening starting Monday.

On that list are manufacturers, distributors, construction businesses and offices.

