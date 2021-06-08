Southern Ohio driver totals car after driving into swarm of cicadas

CINCINNATI (WKBN) – Police in Cincinnati have a message for drivers — roll your windows up!

The department shared a photo on Facebook Monday night, explaining that a young man drove into a large swarm of cicadas and one of the loud bugs flew into his car.

It hit him in the face and he ended up crashing into a utility pole.

The car is totaled, but police said his seatbelt and airbags kept the driver from getting seriously hurt.

Southern Ohio is one of the areas overrun with the Brood X cicadas that awaken every 17 years.