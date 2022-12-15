EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A son of a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years for the murder of his wife.

Omnisun Azali did not speak during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. On Friday, a jury convicted him of several charges including murder. The jury convicted him after deliberating more than 10 hours.

Prosecutors said Azali killed his wife Mwaka in May 2021 at their home in Euclid. The couple lived at the home with their two children.

“It is really devastating, it is really devastating,” said Rebecca Tawana, Mwaka’a sister.

Azali said the shooting was in self-defense. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the conviction.

Azali’s mother, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams and his brother were in the courtroom during the sentencing and spoke briefly.

“We don’t want you to ever forget that we love you,” Collier-Williams said. “And I am proud of you and the things you have done.”

Mwaka’s family say they want justice for her.

“She was a loving mother,” Tawana said. “I don’t understand how he could do this. So heartbroken.”