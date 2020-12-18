Some Ohio nursing home residents and staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations

DeWine and his wife visited facilities in Columbus, Sandusky and Parma

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, his team, local officials and pharmacy representatives joined together Friday to witness the state’s first vaccinations in nursing facilities.

DeWine and his wife visited facilities in Columbus, Sandusky and Parma to watch the vaccinations of those who chose to receive the vaccine.

Lt. Governor Tom Husted was in Georgetown, Ohio at the Ohio Veterans Home to watch vaccinations there.

Ohio is part of a “phase one” pilot group invited to participate by the Centers for Disease Control for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s an incredible day in Ohio’s history. The rolling out of these vaccines mark a turning point in this pandemic,” said Governor DeWine.

“I am honored that Ohio was selected as one of the first states where nursing home residents and staff could begin receiving these vaccinations. Residents at our nursing and assisted living facilities and their caregivers have been some of the hardest hit by this pandemic. This historic day allows us to offer a new level of protection for some of our most vulnerable Ohioans. It also brings us one step closer to moving past this virus,” DeWine said.

our pharmacy partners — Absolute Pharmacy, CVS, PharmScript, and Walgreens — are participating in the program.

The full program will launch on Monday across the nation.

When the program fully launches, the four pharmacy partners will schedule vaccine clinics with the vast majority of Ohio’s nursing facilities. Those facilities that did not sign up with the program will work with their local health departments to receive vaccinations.

