CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland-based ice cream company is letting customers know about a label mishap.

Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream said some who purchased Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream pints could be surprised with Peanut Butter Chocolate Pretzel yogurt upon opening.

They believe as many as 172 pints shipped to area stores could be affected. The company said the yogurt contains a wheat allergen and wants people who purchased ice cream between Jan. 6 and Jan. 17 to be aware.

The yogurt is a much lighter color than the ice cream flavor.

Those who are unsure if they have an affected pint can reach out to the company right here.

“Please be assured that this flavor is perfectly safe to consume for those who are not affected by a wheat allergy,” the company made clear in a statement.