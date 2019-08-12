Some of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ cast reunite in Ohio for 25th anniversary celebration

People tour the west cell block at the former Ohio State Reformatory, Sept. 29, 2002, in Mansfield, Ohio. The castle-like prison, opened in 1896, closed by the state in 1990 and reopened for tours in 1996, is one of a handful of prisons enjoying an afterlife as a tourist destination. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Some cast members of the “The Shawshank Redemption” movie will reunite in Ohio for the film’s 25th anniversary celebration.

The Aug. 16-18 celebration of the film shot almost entirely in and around the northern Ohio city of Mansfield will feature various events, including panel discussions with crew and cast members.

Organizers say TV personality and film critic Ben Mankiewicz will lead one discussion Friday in Mansfield at the Renaissance Theatre, where the movie premiered in 1994. It will precede a screening of the film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The host of Turner Classic Movies also will moderate another discussion Saturday at the Ohio State Reformatory that served as Shawshank State Prison in the movie.

A schedule of activities can be found on the Shawshank Trail website.

