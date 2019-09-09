Some horses banned from Columbus horse show because of disease scare

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to protect horses and other livestock in Ohio, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is not allowing horses from some counties to compete in the American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus next month.

The concern is centered around the Vesticular Stomatitis Virus. All horses from counties with confirmed cases of the disease are banned from the show, which begins Oct. 1.

VSV is highly contagious, with biting insects being the most common method of transmission. Humans can also contract VSV by coming into contact with lesions, saliva, or nasal secretions from infected animals. In people, the disease causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle ache, headache, and nausea.

“VSV has not been detected in Ohio, and we are taking every precaution possible to keep it that way,” said ODA State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey. “With the All American Quarter Horse Congress coming, we thought it was important to restrict further movement to prevent the disease’s potential spread.”

Currently, VSV has been detected in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming with confirmed or suspected cases in specific counties across those states. A current list of suspected and confirmed cases can be found in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly situation report.

Another horse virus is also concerning officials and owners in Ohio. recently, state officials say the Eastern equine encephalitis virus has been found in a horse in Ashtabula County.

The disease is transmitted to horses by mosquitoes and attacks a horse’s central nervous system. It’s usually fatal to the affected animal. Symptoms include unsteadiness, erratic behavior, a marked loss of coordination and seizures.

The virus also can cause serious illness in people.