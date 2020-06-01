Social Security announces new online tool for Ohioans

The Social Security Administration introduced the expansion of the online services for Ohio residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – You can now request a replacement social security card online in Ohio.

The Social Security Administration introduced the expansion of the online services for Ohio residents through its “my Social Security” portal at socialsecuritygov.

The portal can now be used to obtain a replacement Social Security number card request.

“This option helps us improve service by offering a safe, secure and more convenient choice for doing business with us online,” said Commissioner Andrew Saul.

A gradual roll-out of the service is being implemented, and Ohio is one of the first states to test the service along with the District of Columbia.

Throughout 2020, the service will be expanded to more states.