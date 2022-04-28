WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating after a small plane crashed at Weltzien Skypark Airport in Wadsworth on Thursday.

According to President of Skypark Joel Kull, a two-seater Cessna 152 flipped over in the grass between the runway and taxiway while attempting to land.

Courtesy: Medina County Sheriff’s Office

The pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The pilot was the only person on-board the plane at the time.

We are working to gather more information. Check back for updates.