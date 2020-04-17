Small plane crashes on interstate near Cincinnati, narrowly missing cars

"It was flying very low and the plane was -- the engine was backfiring," a witness said

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource) – A small plane crashed on an interstate in Ohio Thursday, narrowly missing a car.

A view from the ground shows how the single-engine plane came to a stop against a concrete barrier.

Ryan Carpenter, who shot the video, was driving on I-75 north and saw the plane go down in front of him.

“I was probably 15 feet away from it when it landed,” he said. “After I slammed on my brakes, it slid probably about 20 to 25 feet into the concrete barrier.”

Shortly before the crash, Rob Martin, of Hartwell, was sitting in his backyard when he heard a plane and looked up.

“It was flying very low and the plane was — the engine was backfiring,” he said. “It really sounded, to me, like the plane was in distress because it was flying lower and lower.”

Martin called 911.

“I said, ‘In all probability, this plane is not going to be able to get to an airport.'”

“I seen an airplane and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Did they build an airport around here the last couple of days?’ And the next thing you know, I just seen them come down,” Shaquille Montgomery said.

It came down on I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway — without hitting any cars.

Cincinnati police say the pilot reported engine trouble before the crash landing.

The plane is registered to a company in Indianapolis. A check of past flights show trips were made between Indy and Lunken, and the Federal Aviation Administration confirms the pilot was en route to Lunken again Thursday.

Police say due to stay-at-home orders, fewer cars were on the road than normal.

It took several hours to move the plane and get the interstate back open.