Small plane crashes into Ohio neighborhood; No injuries

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) – A small plane crashed near a neighborhood in a Columbus suburb, but authorities say no serious injuries were reported.

The crash in Worthington occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the pilot, who was the only person in the aircraft, escaped injury.

It wasn’t clear if anyone was in any of the nearby homes when the crash occurred.

The pilot’s name was not released and information about the plane was not immediately available.

Authorities also did not say where the plane had departed from or where it was headed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.