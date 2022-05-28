ELIZABETH, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a wooded area of western Pennsylvania, critically injuring the pilot.

Authorities in Allegheny County and federal officials said the single-engine Aeronica 7 Champion aircraft went down in Elizabeth Township less than a mile from Rostraver Airport shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

Chief Ken Honick of the township’s police force said the pilot was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. He said the pilot was conscious, alert and talking to first responders.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.