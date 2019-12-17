Site of deadly bridge collapse spanning Ohio and W. Va. named engineering landmark

The Silver Memorial Bridge replaced the Silver Bridge that collapsed in 1967.

The recognition for Silver Bridge was announced Sunday

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (AP) – The site of a West Virginia bridge that collapsed 52 years ago and killed dozens of people has been recognized as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.

News outlets report the American Society of Civil Engineers’ recognition for Silver Bridge was announced Sunday during a ceremony where the suspension bridge once stood.

The bridge named for the color of its aluminum paint crossed the Ohio River, connecting Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and Gallipolis, Ohio, and opened to traffic in 1928.

The bridge collapsed in 1967, and the act establishing the first national bridge safety inspection program passed the next year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)