FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) — Fairlawn police are investigating after a shot was fired inside the Summit Mall Sunday afternoon.

A male and female reportedly told police they were assaulted around 2:30 p.m.

“The male, who is a licensed CCW permit holder, stated he was approached from behind by two males who instigated a fight,” the police department said in a statement. “The male drew his pistol and was tackled by one of the suspects. While being tackled one round was fired from his pistol. The round was fired into the ceiling and the suspects fled the scene.”

The male and female are cooperating with the police and the firearm was seized as evidence.

“The Fairlawn Police Department Detective Bureau will conduct a full investigation into the matter and determine if charges are warranted. We would like to thank all of our neighboring police agencies and witnesses for their assistance in this matter,” the statement added. “Public safety is the No. 1 priority in our city and as a precautionary measure we will step up patrols at Summit Mall. “