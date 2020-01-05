Shooting victim in ambulance that crashed dies

Police said Sunday that a second ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland police say a man with gunshot wounds who was en route to a hospital when the ambulance transporting him crashed has died.

Police say the 29-year-old man was shot late Friday night in a convenience store parking lot.

A police release says the ambulance transporting him to a hospital was hit by a car in an intersection and then struck a stopped vehicle and a utility pole.

Police said Sunday that a second ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics and firefighters in the ambulance were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

