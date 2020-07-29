Shooting deaths of 2 found in burning home ruled homicides

The Akron residents were found early Tuesday by firefighters who had just extinguished a fire at their residence

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – The shooting deaths of two people found inside a burning home this week have been ruled homicides.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Justin Lee Walker and 47-year-old Melinda Kay Pointer were both shot in the head and torso.

The Akron residents were found early Tuesday by firefighters who had just extinguished a fire at their residence.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom before the blaze erupted and quickly engulfed the home.

Authorities declined to release further details about the shootings, citing the ongoing investigation. No other injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

