COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 71 is closed Tuesday afternoon heading southbound at Fifth Avenue — near downtown Columbus — after one driver shot at another, which hospitalized them, according to local emergency dispatchers and the Columbus Division of Police.

I-71 South shut down after a shooting on April 25, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Caleb Michael) I-71 South shut down after a shooting on April 25, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Michael Klug)

One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred on the highway near Spring Street, a dispatcher said.

Exits from Interstate 670 westbound and eastbound onto I-71 South are also closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. That portion of the highway remained shut down as of 3:44 p.m.

Detectives were heading to the scene to investigate, a Columbus police spokesperson said. No further information was available at the time.