NAVARRE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man from Navarre.

James Kaiser reportedly was last seen when he walked away from his house on Norbrook Avenue yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Kaiser is 68 years old and has dementia.

According to the Ohio Missing Adult Alert, he’s 5’10” with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are concerned and would like to bring him home safely.