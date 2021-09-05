Sheriff’s office searching for endangered 18-year-old Canton man

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 18-year-old.

The teen named Daniel Horvath reportedly walked away from his home on 13th St. Northeast in Canton on Saturday around 3 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Horvath reportedly has autism and the sheriff’s office said they are quite “concerned for his safety.”

Anyone who has information regarding Horvath’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-693-9171. Anyone who spots Horvath should call 911 immediately, the sheriff’s office said.