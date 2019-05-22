Sheriff's office reports indicate students served teachers tainted food twice

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) - As parents of Olentangy Hyatts Middle Schoolers react to the news that a handful of fellow students allegedly fed teachers food tainted with urine and a bodily fluid, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released their reports from last Thursday's incident which include new details.

Reports indicate four 14-year-old students prepared crepes with urine for their morning Global Gourmet class and gave it to a 24-year-old teacher to eat.

The sheriff’s office lists preliminary charges against those 4 students as assault, failure to report a felony and disorderly conduct.

The investigation determined a similar incident happened later that day involving three 14-year-old students and a 15-year-old student who allegedly prepared crepes with a bodily fluid for a 48-year-old teacher. The sheriff’s office is recommending assault charges against those 4 students.

Charges haven’t been officially filed. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office makes that determination after reviewing all information, including those Sheriff's Office reports.

NBC4 reached out to Olentangy Schools for their comment and a spokesperson indicated there would be no further comment on the incidents.