Sheriff: Ohio 5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over in driveway

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A 5-year-old child is dead after the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said he was accidentally run over in the driveway of his home Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call was received shortly after 11:30 a.m. from a Hill High Road residence. The caller said she accidentally ran over her foster son while backing out of the home’s driveway.

Investigators learned that the woman was backing out of her driveway when the child rode his bicycle behind her vehicle. The vehicle hit the child, knocking him off the bike and running him over.

The sheriff’s office said the woman immediately exited the vehicle and began performing CPR on the boy and called 911.

The boy was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Victim advocates assisted the mother at the hospital.

Lieutenant Sam Williams of the sheriff’s office’s investigations division called the incident a “horrible tragedy” and that as a matter of normal procedure, the case will be reviewed by the Guernsey County prosecutor.