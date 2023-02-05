STOUT, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kentucky man who police said robbed a grocery store while wearing underwear on his head in an attempt to hide his identity has been arrested, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky, has been charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a grocery store on the 700 block of U.S. Highway 52 in Stout just after 9:05 p.m. Saturday for a report of a robbery.

The sheriff’s office said a man wearing underwear on his head went into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money from the register.

At the scene, law enforcement officers were able to get a description of the suspect’s car, which was discovered to have been stolen from a Portsmouth Auto Zone. A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office spotted the car and was able to make a stop and hold Mitchell until backup arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Inside the car, deputies recovered the handgun, the money and the underwear, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell is being held in Scioto County Jail on a $207,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Monday.