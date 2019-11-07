Sheriff: Deputies kill armed Ohio man wearing bullet-proof vest

The sheriff says a submachine gun was found in the man's vehicle.

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) – A county sheriff says deputies have shot and killed an armed man wearing a bullet-proof vest during a confrontation inside an Ohio home.

The Star-Beacon in Ashtabula reports the unidentified man was killed around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson says deputies were called to an address in Ashtabula Township for a report of shots being fired. He says deputies were met by neighbors who pointed to a house where they heard gunfire.

Johnson says deputies were confronted inside the home by a man armed with a shotgun, handgun and knife. Johnson says deputies shot the man when he refused to obey their orders.

The sheriff says a submachine gun was found in the man’s vehicle.

Ashtabula Township is about 58 miles (93 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.

