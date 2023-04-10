HARTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that deputies are investigating the death of a child who fell into a pond while playing.

“A 6-year-old autistic child died,” Niemi said.

He added the child was visiting relatives in the 4800 block of state Route 534 and went missing while playing hide-and-seek.

The child was located about 20 minutes later by neighbors in a pond on their property. The property owner administered CPR until emergency medical services arrived, the sheriff said.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff said no other information is available at this time.