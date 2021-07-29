Sheriff: 1 in custody in deaths of Ohio campers; autopsies slated

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a man is in custody in connection with the deaths of a man and woman found in the area of a camping area in southeastern Ohio.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it was asked Monday afternoon to help check on a Pickaway County-area man and his girlfriend who were camping at the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife area.

Officials said the missing couple’s trailer and vehicle were found and a search of surrounding woods turned up two bodies in two different locations.

The Licking County Coroner’s Office is to perform autopsies.