Sheetz increasing wages for employees, investing $16.8 million

Sheetz currently has nearly 3,000 open positions and more than 130 in Ohio

(WKBN) – Sheetz announced that it’s investing $16.8 million in its store-level employees, increasing their wages.

This will affect nearly all employees at Sheetz’s 40 locations in Ohio.

Owners say this is being done to retain quality employees.

“As a family-owned and operated business, we know our employees are our most valuable asset,” said Travis Sheetz, president of Sheetz. “We are deeply committed to investing in our employees and creating a great working environment where they feel valued and have the resources they need to succeed.”

According to the company, in addition to medical benefits and employee stock ownership, employees are eligible for tuition reimbursement, career training and an all-expense-paid vacation every five years.

Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.