(WKBN) — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is holding a hiring event at all of its Ohio stores Wednesday, March 16.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., prospective employees can apply for employment in person as well as learn about Sheetz’s commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees.

They are hiring 3,500 employees across the 6-states where it has stores.

A hiring event for Pa. stores will be on May 11.