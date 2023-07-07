***Warning: The video above is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.***

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A Lorain family is heartbroken and furious over the death of their dog and now determined to get justice for her.

The 3-year-old Labrador/Golden Retriever mix pup named Dixie was shot and killed by a Lorain police officer Sunday.

Dixie’s owner Mellenie Kerns broke down in tears after seeing the officer’s body camera video Thursday.

“It brought up the memories of watching it and the fear I had,” she said. “It’s my baby. She didn’t deserve it. There was no aggression in her body language.”

It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

The family said Dixie and their other three dogs were scared by all of the fireworks and ran out of the house on Oberlin Avenue.

“They got out by accident,” said Tammie Kerns, Mellenie’s mom.

When the officer arrived, they thought he would help catch the dogs, but instead they say he shot Dixie multiple times, killing her.

“He should’ve listened to the neighbors. They said, ‘they’re harmless, don’t shoot,’” said Tammie.

In the police report, the officer claims he feared for his safety, but the family says Dixie didn’t have a mean bone in her body and that even on the video you can see Dixie is being playful.

They say she wasn’t snarling or growling, rather she was running around with her tail wagging when the officer started shooting her and continued firing as she ran away.

“He shot twice and she ran away and she still didn’t show any aggression and then he finally hit her in the street and just continued hitting her,” said Mellenie.

The family says the officer was 25-feet away from the dog when he killed her and then wouldn’t let them near her.

They say he did this in front of all of the neighbors, including many children.

“He could’ve hit any of these children around here,” said Tammie.

A statement released by police to FOX 8 News states, in part, “While all the facts are not yet known, the investigation has been assigned to the Lorain Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards… Chief McCann is also working with several outside expert consultants who will be assisting with and reviewing the facts of this case.”

The Kerns family says they will settle for nothing less than “justice for Dixie.”

“We want everybody to know this guy needs to get off the street,” said Tammie.

They say there is strong community support to make sure the case is properly investigated. A rally is being held Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside of the Lorain Police Department located at 200 W. Erie Avenue.

“Honestly, I want the fullest extent of Goddard’s Law,” said Mellenie, “I want his weapon removed, I want his K9 removed. He is not safe around animals or children.”