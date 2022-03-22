COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court will soon decide if compensation caps should be put on nonmonetary judgments.

The case revolved around a Brook Park man who abused numerous children and was sued by one of his victims.

A jury awarded the woman $134 million in the civil lawsuit but a trial court lowered the portion for nonmonetary losses and injuries from $20 million to $250,000.

The reduction was required by a state law that limits the amount a victim can collect for nonmonetary losses and injuries, such as pain and suffering.

The victim argues that the law is unconstitutional as applied to her and other child victims.

Victims groups are backing the woman and have filed three briefs supporting her claim.

Those opposed, including the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and insurance groups, have filed six briefs saying the measure is constitutional.

Case history shows the victim was abused by Roy Pompa, who drugged and raped victims at his home in Brook Park.

The victim said she suffers from posttraumatic stress disorder, constant nightmares, and anxiety. She said she shops for groceries in the middle of the night and avoids group activities because of panic attacks. She said she has also turned to heroin as a young adult, was homeless for a year, and attempted suicide.

The victim appealed the reduction of the jury award to the Eighth District Court of Appeals, which upheld the reduction. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the victim’s appeal.

Oral arguments begin March 29.