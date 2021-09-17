Several Cleveland-area pumpkin patches and apple orchards ready for fall

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Fall is in the air. The Cleveland area is home to many farms, where you can make your pumpkin spice dreams come true.

Check our list of pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes and hayrides, sponsored by Goodwill.

(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary.)

Arrowhead Orchard

11724 Lisbon St., Paris

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, apple picking, train rides, playground, obstacle course.

Open Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 3 to Oct. 25.

$10 for children 3 to 17. 2 and under are free. $5 for adults on Mondays and Fridays, $7 for Saturdays and Sundays. Apple, sunflower and pumpkin picking, and apple cannon are extra.

(Photo courtesy: Arrowhead Orchard)

Beriswill Farms

2200 Station Rd., Valley City

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, play area.

Corn maze starting Sept. 14.

Admission is $7 on weekdays and $8 on weekends. Children 2 and under are free.

(Photo courtesy: Beriswill Farms)

Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

18421 State Route 58, Wellington

Corn maze, pumpkin patch, straw maze, petting zoo, corn pit.

Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31.

Ages 5 and up are $5. Kids 4 and under are free with paid adult.

Burnham Orchards

8019 State Route 113 East, Berlin Heights

Corn maze, hay rides, pumpkin patch, apple picking, pedal karts, petting zoo.

Weekend festivals Sept. 18 through Oct. 24.

Admission is $14 for ages 3 to 72. Activities included.

(Photo courtesy: Burnham Orchards)

Derthicks Corn Maze

5182 State Route 82, Mantua

Corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, hay bale play area.

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.

$12 per person. Children 4 and under, and those over 65 are free. Cash only.

(Photo via: Derthicks Corn Maze)

Dussel Farm

1109 Old Forge Rd., Kent

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, food festival.

Dates and times not updated for 2021 season.

No admission fees.

Guyette Farms

10852 Chamberlain Rd., Aurora

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, hay obstacle course, launch pad, corn slide.

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 18 Oct 31.

Cash only. Prices not listed.

(Photo courtesy: Guyette Farms)

Hillcrest Orchards

50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking.

Opening Sept. 4. Weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities included with price of admission.

Honey Haven Farm

1327 County Road 1475, Ashland

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, horse-drawn wagons, corn cannons, pumpkin slingshots.

Open Wednesday through Sunday starting Sept. 25.

Prices vary by activity.

(Photo courtesy: Honey Haven Farm)

Jason’s Pumpkin Patch

12629 West Salem Carroll Rd., Oak Harbor

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, corn box, pony rides, pedal carts.

Open seven days a week, mid-September through Halloween.

Activities range from $2 to $11.

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, corn box, wagon rides, farm animals.

Dates and times not updated for 2021 season.

General admission is $8 per person. Children 3 and under are free. Pumpkins are extra.

Kuchta Farms

4480 State Route 82, Newton Falls

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides.

Open starting Sept. 11.

All-access admission $10.

(Photo courtesy: Kuchta Farms)

Maize Valley Winery

6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, pumpkin cannons, tire pile, goats, pedal carts.

Sept. 26 to Oct. 31, noon to 7 p.m.

Tickets prices not yet listed. Pumpkins are extra.

Mapleside Farms

294 Pearl Rd., Brunswick

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, super slide, giant jump pillows.

Fall festivals every weekend starting Sept. 11.

Prices vary by event.

Maze Craze

14070 Woodworth Rd., New Springfield

Corn maze, hayrides, corn cannons, kids zipline.

Opening Sept. 17.

Admission is $10 for those 5 years and older.

Nickajack Farms

2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence

Pumpkin patch, farm animals, corn maze, pony rides.

Open from Sept. 11 to Oct. 31.

Separate areas for admission and non-admission. Pony rides $6.

Patterson Fruit Farm

11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking.

September through November.

Admission is $8 Monday through Thursday, and $10 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ramseyer Farms

4000 Ramseyer Ln., Wooster

Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, hayrides, jump pad, farm animals, pedal carts, tired playground.

Sept. 1 to Oct. 31

Buy tickets online.

(Photo courtesy: Ramseyer Farms)

Rockin’-R-Ranch

19066 East River Rd. Columbia Station

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin slide, pony rides.

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24.

$12 for general admission. Children 2 and under are free.

Rufener Hilltop Farms

1022 State Route 43, Mogadore

Pumpkin, corn maze, hayrides, train rides, corn pool.

Sept. 25 to Oct. 31.

Deluxe activity package for $14.

Szalay’s Farm and Market

4563 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Pumpkin patch, corn maze.

Sept. 18 to Oct. 31.

Admission is $6. Kids 3 and under are free.

Is your favorite fall spot missing from our list? Send the information to jsteer@fox8.com